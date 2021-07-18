-
The number of homes in New Hampshire using wood for heat has more than doubled over the last decade, from 3.8 percent in 2005 to 8.6 percent in 2013.Much…
-
Thanks to a $250,000 dollar federal grant a new group is working to promote the burning of wood for heating in high-efficiency boilers in the Granite…
-
Those big stacks of wood pellets typically seen each fall in the parking lots of big box stores aren’t so easy to find right now. And, that’s posing a…
-
A new state program is offering financial help to businesses that would like to start using wood pellets rather than heating oil.The grants are designed…