A wind farm that was rejected by a state panel in 2013 is asking for a re-hearing.Antrim Wind is asking state regulators this week to take ultimate…
EDP renewables, a company based in Portugal that operates 3,600 Megawatts of wind power in the US, has proposed a 29-turbine wind farm for five towns in…
It would be easy to missMillsfield. The unincorporated place in the North Country is home to 10 households, many of which are tucked away in the woods,…
At town meeting this year, a handful of towns in the Newfound Lake region, and elsewhere, will take up questions related to wind farms. Many of these…
New Hampshire’s energy community turned out at a Senate hearing on Wednesday to react to a senate bill proposing changes to the Site Evaluation Committee,…
The state’s House of Representatives has voted 194-148 to kill a bill that would have established a moratorium on wind farms and new transmission line…
After a year of redesigns, the Wild Meadows Wind Farm has submitted its state application to be built in the towns of Alexandria and Danbury. But in the…
A group that opposes wind development in New Hampshire says another wind farm is in the works for New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. Members of New Hampshire…
New Hampshire’s legislature will not put a moratorium on new wind projects... at least not now. Today a house committee voted to work on the bill over the…
Proposed energy projects are causing a stir among New Hampshire lawmakers. Lawmakers will consider a raft of bills that would change how the state…