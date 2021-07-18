Wind Energy

-
Business support for offshore wind is building in New Hampshire.Governor Chris Sununu said Monday he'd requested a federal task force that would be a…
-
Offshore wind supporters will mark Earth Day with a rally outside the Statehouse Sunday.They want Gov. Chris Sununu to request a federal study of the…
-
Due to record demand, the Public Utilities Commission is putting a state-managed rebate program for renewable energy investments on hold.According to a…
-
Citing a desire to avoid a confrontation with a legislative committee, the Site Evaluation Committee Wednesday softened proposed a rule involving "public…
-
The state’s energy siting board has put off deciding whether to take jurisdiction over the proposal to build a small wind farm in the town of Antrim.But…
-
EDP renewables, a company based in Portugal that operates 3,600 Megawatts of wind power in the US, has proposed a 29-turbine wind farm for five towns in…
-
Spanish Wind Developer Iberdrola has pulled the plug on Wild Meadows, a controversial wind farm that was proposed for the towns of Alexandria and Danbury,…
-
When one of country’s first wind farms came to Crotched Mountain New Hampshire in 1980, wind power seemed an environmental “no-brainer”: a pollution-free…
-
Lawmakers in the Senate are scheduled to take up a series of much-anticipated energy bills today. There are four energy bills on the docket today, three…
-
It will be almost another year before state regulators decide whether to revoke the certificate of a 24 turbine wind farm in Groton.The Groton wind farm…