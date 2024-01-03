NHPBS Jennifer Moore

What To Expect When You're Electing

This bilingual series is aimed at demystifying the electoral process ahead of the 2024 elections, starting with the presidential primary. What to Expect When You're Electing or Ya Es Tiempo in Spanish, will cover a range of topics, including the electoral timeline, the role of primaries and the broader electoral framework. The goal is to equip voters with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and actively participate in the democratic process.

This initiative is a result of the relationship and work done byNH Informado, a group of Granite State News Collaborative journalists and members from the state’s Latino community. The group aims to improve access to news, stories and resources in Spanish.

Puedes leer esta serie en español haciendo clic aquí.