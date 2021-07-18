Voter Rights

-
Some New Hampshire voters say campaign paraphernalia at polling places is putting them on edge this election.Moira Kilroy of Laconia says she saw…
-
Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles and the statewide organization representing town clerks are among those raising concerns…
-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court says a new law that prevents the state's voter database from being subpoenaed as evidence in ongoing lawsuits is valid —…
-
With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, state officials are left scrambling after a judge blocks the voter registration law known as SB3.…
-
A hearing to sort out voter registration rules for the upcoming midterms is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.This…
-
Maine's Secretary of State says President Trump's now-disbanded voting integrity commission uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter…
-
A controversial bill to restrict residency rules for voting is on its way to the state Supreme Court for a review. The Executive Council voted along party…
-
New Hampshire's newest voter registration law is still tied up in court, but lawmakers are considering several additional proposals on the often…
-
The president has claimed, without evidence, that as many as 5 million illegal votes were cast in the 2016 presidential election. The commission had been mired in legal battles.