-
The perennial presidential candidate who wears a boot on his head and promises every American a free pony is mounting a write-in campaign for the U.S.…
-
If you've been tuned into New Hampshire politics for the past few presidential elections, then you've probably heard the name Vermin Supreme.He's been on…
-
Lawyers for a New Hampshire city sued by a performance artist and perennial candidate in the state's presidential primary believe a settlement is imminent…
-
On the last day for candidates to file for the New Hampshire presidential primary ballot, Vermin Supreme, known for campaigning with a massive boot on his…