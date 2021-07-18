-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 15 de marzo. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
-
After N.H. Announced Second Shot Fix, Some Newly Vaccinated Still Not Receiving AppointmentsDespite promises of a streamlined system for scheduling second appointments of COVID-19 vaccines, some people receiving first doses in New Hampshire are…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del 5 de febrero. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
-
Following a week in which tens of thousands of New Hampshire residents were unable to schedule second vaccination appointments, leading to frustration and…
-
Inefficient. Frustrating. Disheartening.Those are some of the more polite words residents have used in recent days to describe the experience of…