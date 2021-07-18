-
Census officials are working with local partners in New Hampshire to get the word out about the 2020 Census. The city of Rochester held an event on…
-
This August, NHPR’s Natasha Haverty and Jack Rodolico have been working on a series of stories covering issues that homeless New Hampshire residents are…
-
With every census, states have the chance to re-draw political boundaries based on population changes. Usually, the legislature controls the process,…
-
In New Hampshire, there’s about a 5-year gap between the life expectancy for adult women at the top of the income bracket and those at the bottom. For men…
-
New information from the Census Bureau pinpoints the fastest growing counties in New Hampshire. Strafford County – home to the fast-growing city of Dover…
-
The U.S. Census Bureau is releasing new data that shows about 17,000 fewer people were living in poverty in New Hampshire in 2013 compared to the year…
-
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates New Hampshire’s population grew by only .1% last year. That’s fewer than 2000 people added since 2012. That’s among the…
-
For the first time in U.S. history, more babies are being born to minority parents than to non-Hispanic white parents. New census numbers show that as of…
-
We’re all about cool maps at StateImpact, and we just couldn’t resist sharing this one on the changing face of child and senior poverty over the past 30 years. Demographer