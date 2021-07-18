-
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved a new ocean dumping site for dredged material just off the Seacoast, after a years-long permitting…
-
Rye Harbor is officially set to be dredged for the first time in 30 years this winter, addressing a build-up of sand that local vessel owners say…
-
Eversource plans to break ground on a new Seacoast transmission line within two weeks.But the utility still needs a federal permit to build in the Great…
-
Most wetlands permits issued in New England would not be affected by a proposed change in federal environmental rules.The Trump administration wants to…
-
Hampton-Seabrook Harbor is one step closer to an emergency dredging project.The Army Corps of Engineers says it plans to spend $4.6 million for…
-
Rye Harbor users are urging federal officials to prioritize a dredging project they say is long overdue.About 700 boat captains, fishermen and other…
-
Vessel owners from Rye Harbor want action on what they say is a long-overdue dredging project.They’ll meet Monday night with state and federal officials…
-
A major study of the Connecticut River shows how its flow and ecosystem has been altered by dozens of dams.The nonprofit Nature Conservancy worked with…
-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin planning emergency dredging of Hampton Harbor over the next year.The Army Corps' 2018 Work Plan includes…