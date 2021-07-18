-
In HBO's new series Westworld, a futuristic amusement park is populated with androids who look and sound convincingly human. So in the age of 3D printed…
-
Psychiatrists have noticed an increase in patients who believe they are subjects of a reality TV show. Today, we learn about “the Truman Show delusion,”…
-
It's called poverty tourism: guided visits to slums and shantytowns for close-up view of locals living in the shadows of landmarks and luxury hotels.…
-
Big-budget movies aim to break box office records, not win over critics. Today, a reporter comes up with a formula to rank the worst-rated, highest…
-
Big-budget movies aim to break box office records, not win over critics. Today, a reporter comes up with a formula to rank the worst-rated, highest…
-
Millennials are obsessing over a show about a group of twenty-somethings living their lives and making mistakes in New York City. No, it isn’t Girls,…
-
Many of today's police cars are outfitted with high tech cameras that can scan license plates across four lanes of traffic. They're designed to help stop…
-
"An Actual Duck": I've always found store bought costumes to be a bit lacking in creativity, yes, I am a costume snob. I went to art school, it's a…
-
Since World War II, as many as 100,000 service members have been “less than honorably discharged” for being gay. Now, four years after the repeal of…
-
Television is dead! Long live television! Despite predictions of its demise, a new golden age of tv is hitting its stride. Today, three critics weigh in…