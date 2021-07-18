-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 1.7.18Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelShirt/ Peter Mulvey/ Notes From Elsewhere/ Signature SoundsShe's That Kind of Mystery/ Bill Morrissey/ Standing Eight/…
-
-
The Newfoundland Musicians You Can Hear in New EnglandNewfoundland's story is one of survival, of hearts and heroes. It's a culture of singers and storytellers, a place that people can learn about through the…
-
The Bradford Bog People, a band steeped in traditional music and a regional favorite, visited The Folk Show to play in the studio.