The Tampa Bay quarterback won his record seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers. Brady set a number of records including being the oldest ever to play in the championship.
It's Tom Brady's tenth Super Bowl, but his first without the New England Patriots, which he left last year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pats fans are divided on whether to root for him on Sunday.
Samuel Adams Beer is pulling for the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl and celebrating the occasion with a specialty brew honoring the "GOAT,"…
In the back of the Stratham Market Basket, his apron spotted with blood, Tom Brady reflects on his peculiar rise to fame.“When Drew Bledsoe was there,…