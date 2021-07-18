-
Homeowners who install modern wood heating systems can now get a new tax credit, under the federal omnibus bill passed late last year.New Hampshire’s…
Certain New England tree species might not grow as fast after severe drought years like this one, according to new research from the University of New…
The state is out with a draft 10-year plan for managing its forests, with a new focus on recreation and climate change impacts. The Division of Forests…
New Hampshire scientists unveiled a landmark study Friday of how ice storms affect northern forests.The first-of-its-kind research, from the Hubbard Brook…
The Forest Service welcomes public input at a meeting tonight on some upcoming logging and trail work near Waterville Valley.Federal officials are…