It’s June, which means warmer weather, outdoor gardening...and ticks.This week, Taylor Quimby, host of the NHPR podcast Patient Zero, is bringing us…
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 7 de junio.También puedes escuchar las noticias haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
If you think you’re noticing more ticks than normal this spring, you may be on to something. But fear not, because these aren’t the ticks that carry Lyme…
House lawmakers worked on a bill Monday that would require more insurance coverage for tick-borne disease testing – focusing on more than just Lyme…
Researchers have finished their largest study to date on how ticks and warming winters are hurting moose in Northern New England.The data shows…
Governor Chris Sununu wants federal regulators to speed up approval of new tick repellants and other products that could help prevent Lyme Disease in the…
New Hampshire residents have long known the risks of contracting diseases like Lyme and West Nile from a tick or mosquito bite, but a recent report from…
New research shows that illnesses carried by ticks and mosquitos are on the rise. We talk about why these creatures are carrying more disease, and what…
On Thursday, June 7th, we will take a look at the rise in insect-borne illnesses, and how environmental and human factors are influencing insect…
Public health officials are urging use of bug repellent this season as cases of tick and mosquito-borne disease are on the rise.The insects have been…