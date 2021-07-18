The Front Porch

-
Donald Hall passed away at Eagle Pond Farm in Wilmot this weekend. Though not from the Granite State originally, the one-time U.S. Poet Laureate is widely…
For more than 50 years, Beatrice Trum Hunter wrote about food and nutrition. Before there was Diet for a Small Planet, or Moosewood cookbooks; and long…
"The whiter the bread, the quicker you're dead." Beatrice Trum Hunter may not have coined that phrase, but she'd certainly agree with it. Long before Diet…
Carl Sandberg once defined a poem as an "echo asking a shadow to dance." NHPR’s Best of Public Radio celebrated National Poetry Month with some dancing in…
The New England Patriots are getting ready for the Superbowl on Sunday, they’ll be playing the Seattle Seahawks for the championship. Eleven years ago…
As Kansas City finds itself in its first World Series since 1985, its easy to think upon our own championship drought, which ended in 2004. It’s been a…
George Herman “Babe” Ruth made his major league debut this week 100 years ago (7/11/1914) with the Boston Red Sox. He had just 10 at-bats in 5 games that…
If you have World Cup fever, you’ll know Brazil and Croatia kick off the tournament Thursday. Even if you don’t have the fever; even if the brouhaha over…
Memorial Day is probably the most archives-centric holiday in the year. While many holidays are a flush of personal memories and family traditions,…
Bob McQuillen composed and performed contra dances for over 60 sixty years throughout New England. The Peterborough resident passed away on Tuesday after…