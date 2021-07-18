The First Decade: Home & Family

-
“We shape our dwellings, and afterwards our dwellings shape us.” Winston Churchill said that in an address to Parliament in 1944, and it remains true…
-
New Hampshire has one of the lowest poverty rates in the country, but overall, the gap between the wealthy and the poor is growing. Researchers at the…
-
The Granite State has one of the lowest childhood poverty rates in the nation. But behind that rosy figure is a widening gap between children who have and…
-
House By House: The Lives Of N.H. Families Across Income LinesThere are many factors that affect the way a family with children lives. We've selected ten of these - factors which affect income, access to resources,…
-
For 32-year-old Melissa Vierra, paying the bills with two kids - 19 months and 10 - is an equation that seems to never add up.“If I sat down and figured…