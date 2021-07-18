-
The history of school desegregation in America has long been centered around the southern United States.But in her new book, "In Pursuit of Knowledge,"…
The Bookshelf: Monadnock Literary Journal Brings Regional Writers TogetherThe second issue of the literary journal Monadnock Underground is set to release next week. The collection brings together more than a dozen pieces of…
In Concord-native Meredith Tate’s new novel, a young woman is kidnapped after a drug deal goes badly. To summon help, she has an out-of-body experience.…
One day, while hiking in the Georgia mountains, a couple finds the bones of a human body buried many years ago. The discovery prompts a search for…
Alexandria Peary is New Hampshire’s new poet laureate, and she’s ramping up her work as the state’s official advocate for poetry and the literary arts…
When Cindy Copeland was in seventh grade in the early 1970s, an English teacher encouraged her to become a writer. Shortly after that, the Keene resident…
When New Hampshire author John Brighton was six years old, his family bought a lakeside farm in Washington, a small town in New Hampshire's Sullivan…
If you've ever been on a college campus or a public park, you may have seen desire lines. Those are those well-worn paths carved by travelers who, for…
The Bookshelf: N.H. Writers Face the National Novel Writing Month ChallengeThis November, writers across the world are participating in National Novel Writing Month. Organized by a non-profit, its goal is to encourage anyone who…
Novelist Alex Myers came out as transgender in the mid-90s, when society's understanding of what it means to be transgender was less clear than it is…