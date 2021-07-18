© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    NH News
    N.H.'s Top Educator on Teaching, Giving Back in Hometown of Laconia
    Rick Ganley
    A Laconia High School English teacher has been named the state’s top educator.Tate Aldrich was named the New Hampshire Teacher of the Year at a surprise…