© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

taliban

  • twiiter.JPG
    NH News
    In Afghanistan, Shaheen Says Women Must Take Larger Role in Peace Efforts
    Todd Bookman
    ,
    As the United States prepares for another round of peace talks with the Taliban, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says Afghan women are prepared to play a larger…