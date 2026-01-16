© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

New legislation would allow NH schools to resume broadcasting sports, concerts

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published January 16, 2026 at 3:03 PM EST
New Hampshire's parental rights law requires school districts to obtain written permission from parents before recording students. The Hopkinton School District is alerting people that they have agreed to be photographed if they enter the gym.
Courtesy
State law forbids New Hampshire Schools from making audio or video recordings of students without their parents' permission. A state lawmakers hopes to amend the law to exempt school sports, concerts, and other public events.

A Republican lawmaker is trying to amend New Hampshire's parental rights law to ensure school districts can resume streaming sports, concerts, and other public events. Several schools abruptly halted broadcasting games in December based on new guidance from the New Hampshire Department of Education.

The state’s parental rights law forbids schools from recording audio or video of students without written permission from their parents. In mid-December, six months after the law took effect, the state education department told schools that parental permission was required for public events like concerts and plays.

Senator Tim Lang, a Sanbornton Republican, told NHPR this week that when lawmakers passed the parental rights law, they did not intend for it to be interpreted that way. Lang has filed legislation that would amend the parental rights law to exempt public events.

“If it's open to the general public, it is exempt,” he said.

Lang’s amendment would also exempt standardized tests that require recording.

The New Hampshire education department's interpretation of the law created challenges for schools that must record audio of English language learners during assessments in order to receive nearly $5 million in state funding for their instruction.

The Manchester and Nashua school districts, which have nearly 3,700 English language learners, created a workaround that allows schools to request an exemption from the speaking portion of the test if they don’t have permission from parents to record. Schools can also use paper tests while waiting for parents’ permission.

The law would take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.
