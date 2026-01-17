Outside/In: Bill McKibben has changed (but not that much)

One of the very first books for the general public about climate change was written and published by Bill McKibben in 1989. In The End of Nature, Bill wrote that continuing to burn fossil fuels would “lead us, if not straight to hell, then straight to a place with a similar temperature.”

Bill was right. The planet is hotter. Climate disasters are everywhere. You’d think he’d be more upset now than ever. But in his latest book, Here Comes the Sun, Bill sounds optimistic. In it he writes “For the first time, I can see a path forward. A path lit by the sun.”

Host Nate Hegyi talks to journalist and activist Bill McKibben, about how he’s changed, how he’s stayed the same, and what his story tells us about the state of the climate crisis.

Produced by Felix Poon. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

Gage Skidmore / flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

LINKS

Listen to Studs Terkel’s 1989 interview with Bill about his first book, The End of Nature.