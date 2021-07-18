-
Symphony New Hampshire announced Monday that Roger Kalia will be the new music director for the orchestra.The 96-year old symphony, based in Nashua, had…
This weekend, the music of composer Amy Beach will echo throughout UNH’s campus during a two-day event timed to celebrate her 150th birthday.Beach, who…
Symphony NH, the granite state's oldest professional orchestra, invited 16-year-old harpist Crystal Napoli to solo at two of their performances; an…
Chalk up another casualty to the economic crisis of 2008…The American Orchestra. Throughout the 1990s, major orchestras grew inside of an economic bubble…
Donato Cabrera is the music director of the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra, resident conductor of the San Francisco Symphony, music director of…
Mohammed Fairouz, a 26-year-old American composer, has just debuted his third symphony, Poems and Prayers — featuring text in Arabic, Hebrew and Aramaic.