-
Brentwood Marks One-Year Anniversary Of Officer Arkell's DeathThe community of Brentwood is marking the anniversary of the death of police officer Steve Arkell.The 48-year-old, part-time officer was killed one year…
-
More than 1,000 runners and walkers turned out for a race to honor a slain New Hampshire police officer.Brentwood Police Officer Stephen Arkell — a…
-
Member of the Brentwood Police Department are raising money to help fund a trip Washington, D.C. in May, when fallen officer Stephen Arkell will be…
-
Thousands of police officers, first responders, friends and family packed the athletic stadium at Exeter High School Wednesday to pay tribute to fallen…
-
Nearly 2,000 police officers from around the state and their region paid their respects to fallen Brentwood Officer Steve Arkell and his family Tuesday…
-
Steve Arkell worked Mondays as a part-time officer for the Brentwood Police Department.And it was Monday of last week when, responding to a routine…
-
A week after Brentwood Officer Steve Arkell was shot and killed, investigators say suspected gunman Michael Nolan intentionally set the fire that led an…
-
Memorial services have been scheduled for Stephen Arkell, the Brentwood police officer killed responding to a domestic dispute Monday.A public wake will…