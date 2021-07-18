© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Spain

  • Protesters rally against a bailout package for Spain in front of a Bank of Spain building in Barcelona on Monday. The demonstrators think the bailout will bring only greater hardship.
    All Things Considered
    It's A 'Victory,' Not A Bailout, Spain's Leader Says
    Lauren Frayer
    ,
    But most Spaniards don't buy that. With its banks ailing, the country becomes the fourth eurozone member to get a financial rescue. But there are still plenty of skeptics who question whether it will work.
  • King Juan Carlos of Spain is discharged from Hospital San Jose in Madrid on Wednesday after undergoing hip replacement surgery. He fractured his hip during a recent elephant hunting trip to Botswana. The trip cost nearly $60,000 and has caused a furor in the country, which is suffering record unemployment and is being squeezed by austerity measures.
    National
    Open Season On Spain's King After Luxe Hunting Trip
    Lauren Frayer
    ,
    As Spaniards grapple with severe austerity measures and record unemployment, their king is dealing with a different kind of pain. Public outrage is running high over an elephant hunt in Africa that King Juan Carlos took recently. It cost nearly $60,000 — more than twice the average salary in Spain.
  • A broker sits in the stock exchange in Madrid. Worries about Spain's finances intensified last week as the country's bond yields rose on international markets, making it more expensive for Spain to borrow money.
    National
    Spain Scrambles To Avoid A Financial Bailout
    Lauren Frayer
    ,
    Spain's borrowing costs have risen sharply, renewing fears that Europe's fourth-largest economy could be headed for a major crisis. The country has slashed billions in spending, but unemployment and debt are still rising. Many are wondering whether the austerity could be doing more harm than good.
  • Police restrain a student protesting against education cuts during a rally in Valencia, in eastern Spain, on Feb. 20. Spaniards are beginning to feel the effects of $20 billion in austerity measures, and discontent is growing.
    National
    Students, Police Clash As Spain Reaches Boiling Point
    Lauren Frayer
    ,
    A high school in Valencia, Spain, has become a flash point for Spaniards' anger over austerity measures. Police recently skirmished with protesters opposed to spending cuts that have left students packed 50 to a classroom.