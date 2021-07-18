-
It’s The Socrates Exchange on the question of Justice or Vengeance. Justice is often defined as fairness, the dispassionate rule of law, while vengeance…
(This program was originally broadcast on May 24, 2012.)Our series on New Hampshire’s Immigration Story continues with a special Socrates Exchange,…
Our philosophy series, the Socrates Exchange returns with the question “What is progress”. Centuries of development have allowed us to live longer and…
What makes someone a true friend? We use the term friend in so many different ways to refer to so many different kinds of relationships and people: we…
Why should we punish? To “balance the scales of justice”? To exact revenge? To deter crime? To remove the offender from free society? To reform the…
On the one hand we teach our children not to “judge a book by its cover,” but on the other we seek out beauty as one of life’s most profound experiences.…
Throughout American history we have underlined the ideals of ‘equality’ The Declaration of Independence, the Gettysburg Address and Martin Luther King’s…
When we look at the nightly news or study history we might easily come to this conclusion. We have armies and police forces, lawyers and judges, in order…
Every year during the holidays we spend our time, energy, and money in the search for the perfect gifts for friends and family. But sometimes it feels…