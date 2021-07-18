-
It's no accident many Americans are obsessed with their screens - whether it's social media, video games, or plain old email, they're designed to keep us…
A Tracking App That Tracks Other Tracking AppsThe ubiquity of smartphones and tablets and a certain level of self-absorption have led to a number of apps and programs that track sleep, diet, heart…
Word of Mouth's favorite explainer of all things wired Rob Fleischman discusses our beloved internet devices and the emerging technologies that may be…
Smartphones and tablets can be a big distraction to students, but some schools are embracing these Internet-ready mobile devices as tools for learning. Bring-your-own-device policies have benefits in the classroom, but there are drawbacks, too.
New England athletes know today as Marathon Monday – history buffs call it Patriots’ Day. And tech watchers know April 16th as Foursquare Day, named after…