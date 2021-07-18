-
Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton plans to exit the Democratic presidential primary race on Friday, becoming the second 2020 candidate to drop out this week…
-
New Hampshire is at the forefront of a growing debate over PFAS chemical contamination in drinking water. And many of the Democrats campaigning to win the…
-
Presidential candidate Seth Moulton echoed the sentiments of local leaders gathered at Merrimack Town Hall: Increase access to PFAS testing and strengthen…
-
Seth Moulton is the 19th Democrat to get into the race for president. He's in his third term representing Massachusetts in Congress. Before that, he…