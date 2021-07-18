-
Rescuers in Rye safely moved a young seal that made its way onto Route 1A during a high tide Friday morning.Marine mammal rescuers at the Seacoast Science…
-
The federal government is reminding New Englanders that attempting to take a selfie with a seal or a seal pup is a very bad idea.The National Oceanic and…
-
Scientists have narrowed down the top likely cause of more than 1,400 seal deaths across New England in recent months.But they say the "unusual mortality…
-
On a Tuesday morning in summer, 2017, Chris Martin boarded the John B. Heiser, a 33-foot research vessel, headed for Duck Island. Mission: to count seals.…
-
Researchers say an outbreak of distemper is to blame for a rash of seal deaths in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.The National Oceanic and…
-
Avian flu and distemper may be to blame for a rash of seal deaths in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.Southern Maine beaches have been beset with…
-
A young harp seal who spent a month recuperating after getting stranded on Hampton Beach will be released on Sunday.It’s only the second time the Seacoast…
-
On a Tuesday morning last summer, Chris Martin boarded the John B. Heiser, a 33-foot research vessel, headed for Duck Island. Mission: to count seals.The…
-
It’s been a busy summer for the Seacoast Science Center’s marine mammal rescue team.There’s been a surge of late in the number of beached seals in need of…