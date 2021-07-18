-
Ambassador Scott Brown Accepts Advice to be More 'Culturally Aware'WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Scott Brown has told a New Zealand website he accepted advice that he should be more culturally aware after…
-
Former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, one of President-elect Donald Trump's most prominent local backers, is in the running to join Trump's cabinet as…
-
Donald Trump will be in New Hampshire Thursday, his second trip to the Granite State this month.The presumptive Republican presidential nominee will be at…
-
According to Donald Trump's state campaign co-chairman, Steve Stepanek, Trump's speech at St. Anselm college -- which featured a broadened call for…
-
The polls had predicted this race would be tight, and for a time last night, even after media outlets had declared Jeanne Shaheen the winner, Scott Brown…
-
If you are seeking nuance or restraint, you wont find it at a get out the vote rally on the Sunday before a tight election. Here’s State GOP chairman…
-
The very close U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire could come down to where Republican challenger Scott Brown is from.
-
Spending on the New Hampshire Senate race cracked the $46 million mark this week to become the most expensive election campaign in Granite State…
-
The candidates split on key issues from the start. Asked to identify the greatest threat facing America, Scott brown was unequivocal: radical Islamic…
-
Republican Scott Brown and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen hit familiar themes on the US senate campaign trail today.Brown campaigned alongside former Governor…