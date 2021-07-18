-
Social media allows us to create another self. We have our in-person, corporeal lives, and then there are our digital lives: the people we are (or seem to…
-
Speculative fiction is a genre that takes us into a previously unimagined world - a world that, with a few plausible tweaks, becomes utopian, dystopian,…
-
John Scalzi, the Hugo Award-winning author of science fiction both serious and less-so, is also an internet star from way, way back. He is former…
-
USA Today recently published the U.S. Senate handbook, a 380 page document of rules intended to keep Senate offices running smoothly. On today’s show,…
-
Minority Report is a science fiction story that was made into a film, which envisions a time when criminals are apprehended before they can do harm. On…
-
Star Trek's seemingly miraculous 'tricorder' is a device which can measure anything from a patient's vital signs to geological activity with the push of a…
-
This month on All Things Considered we’re looking at authors who write in or around New Hampshire.We start with a series of detective novels set in New…
-
After we explored the possibility of the next Doctor Who becoming a woman, we got to thinking about all the other characters we’ve come to love over the…
-
With the recent paperback reissue of Michael Crichton's posthumously published book, Micro, we thought our segment from last year was worth revisiting.…
-
Among this summer’s anticipated films is Prometheus, Ridley Scott’s prequel to his groundbreaking sci-fi flick, Alien. The plot centers on a crew of…