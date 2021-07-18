-
When StateImpact reporter Emily Corwin set out to understand what the slogan 'we built this' means for business and the economy in New Hampshire, she…
-
Republican Mitt Romney skipped politics during a stop at a Bow lumberyard. The Presidential hopeful's stop at Coastal Forest Products opened with a prayer…
-
Everybody is calling the race for Mitt Romney - the question now is by how much? The mood upstairs reflects his likely victory; supporters are dancing…
-
Newt Gingrich took jabs at Republican opponent Mitt Romney today/Thursday while making a campaign stop in the North Country. NHPR’s Chris Jensen…
-
Republican Mitt Romney looks to solidify support here after his narrow win in Iowa.New Hampshire is supposed to be where Mitt Romney wins big. But his…
-
Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign is starting to criticize Newt Gingrich -- and turning to former Governor John Sununu to lead the attacks. NHPR’s Josh…