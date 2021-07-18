-
How has the pandemic affected your friendships? We discuss the evolving nature of these important relationships. Friends play a crucial role in our…
New Hampshire schools do not have a formal sex education curriculum, and the classroom is not the only way kids learn about sex, gender, and sexuality…
It's spring picks week on Word of Mouth. We've scoured our playlists to pass on some of the most powerful audio we've heard recently. Like a new series…
We're nearly always connected thanks to technology like social media, dating apps, and smartphones. Others are only a click away, making it easier to keep…
It’s presented as the be-all end- all metric by economists, politicians, and newscasters, but what exactly is GDP? On today’s show, the surprisingly…
For the parents of young children, getting out to a nice restaurant can require some tricky logistics. Between babysitters, winter colds, and sheer…
For centuries, marriage functioned as a political, practical, and economical union, depending on your station in life. For the aristocrats, a good…
There’s a lot of pressure on a wedding photographer, after all the expense and attention to planning the day, the photographer is charged with capturing…
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, ‘tis the season for awkward dinners with your loved ones’ parents. It’s no secret that navigating your…
In 2007, researchers from the University of Texas categorized 237 motivations for humans to have sex. Recently, researchers at the University of Toronto…