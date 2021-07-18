Regional Greenhouse Gas Inititiative

-
Renewable energy advocates say they expect to be playing defense on perennial policy debates in next year’s Republican state Legislature.Lawmakers of both…
A regional plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants also made the northeast healthier, by reducing air pollutants like mercury and sulfur…
Public comment is open on a new regional framework for limiting carbon emissions from vehicles – the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in…
Energy leaders from around New England met in Manchester Friday to brainstorm how to keep the region’s lights on at a reasonable price long-term.Gordon…
A new report says the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has put $4 billion into Northeast economies since 2009.The three-year study by the Analysis Group…
State legislators vote Tuesday on a range of energy-related bills that were delayed last week, including two about the Regional Greenhouse Gas…
The nine states of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, including New Hampshire, have set a new, more ambitious goal for reducing carbon emissions by…
Under RGGI, or the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, power-plants in nine Northeastern states, including New Hampshire, have had to cap carbon emissions…
Lawmakers in the New Hampshire House and Senate have agreed to try to reform RGGI – the region’s carbon cap-and-trade program – instead of trying to…
If At First You Don't Succeed... House Reconsiders RGGI RepealThe House is again considering a bill that would repeal the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, a carbon cap and…