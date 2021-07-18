-
What Plymouth State University is calling the The Raymond S. Burton ’62 Open Laboratory is a computer-enhanced meeting and study space.Plymouth State…
-
New Hampshire’s Executive Council has always been quietly powerful: The five-member board has the final say on most major state contracts and nominations…
-
Ray Burton, A North Country Icon, Now Has A Museum In His MemoryThe Raymond S. Burton Museum and Learning Center opened in Bath Saturday to honor the man who represented the North Country for more than 30 years,…
-
Voters in northern New Hampshire will head to the polls tomorrow to pick a new Executive Councilor.A special election is slated to fill the District 1…
-
On the Political Front this morning, NHPR's Josh Rogers discusses the results of last week's Republican primary to fill Ray Burton's Executive Council…
-
Voters in Executive Council District 1 went to the polls Tuesday in a primary over the seat held by Ray Burton, who died in November.Three Republicans…
-
Executive Councilor Ray Burton, who died November 12th, was remembered yesterday at a Memorial Service held at Plymouth State University. Dignitaries…
-
Michael Cryans, a Grafton County Commissioner, plans to run for the Executive Council seat left empty by the death of Ray Burton.Cryans is a Democrat and…
-
Ray Burton’s burial will be private, says BJ Perry, his administrative assistant. But there will be a public memorial service on December 14th.It will…
-
Ray Burton, the state’s longest serving Executive Councilor, and a political force in the Northern part of the state for more than 30 years, has died at…