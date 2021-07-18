-
Officials with Northern Pass, the controversial hydropower project, have announced an offer to bury an additional fifty-two miles of power lines – roughly…
-
Gov. Maggie Hassan has signed into law a plan allowing New Hampshire's largest utility to sell its fleet of power plants.Eversource Energy says selling…
-
Eversource To Announce Job Training PartnershipNew Hampshire's largest utility says it is announcing a "major jobs initiative" involving energy projects.Eversource has scheduled a news conference at 10…
-
New Hampshire's largest utility says its plan to sell off its fleet of power plants is in the hands of state energy regulators.Eversource filed the…
-
In a deal that is being called historic, Eversource Energy, formerly Public Service of New Hampshire, has agreed to sell its power plants. The agreement…
-
After months of heated bidding against NextEra Energy Resources, Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, has won the right to build one of the…
-
Northeast Utilities, Subsidiaries Now Eversource EnergyPublic Service of New Hampshire is no more as Northeast Utilities adopts its new name as part of a rebranding effort.The utility, based in Hartford and…
-
The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission has agreed to put the brakes on a big decision regarding the state’s largest electric utility, Public…
-
Public Service of New Hampshire wants to seek a settlement on two major proceedings currently before utility regulators.The first decision facing the…
-
The state’s largest electric company has asked for a winter price hike. Even after the increase Public Service of New Hampshire will still have the lowest…