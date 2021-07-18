-
Some people might like to be surprised when they check their mail boxes. But for those of us who would rather know what's in there ahead of time, the U.S.…
-
Someone in your family probably remembers a time when receiving a letter was unusual. The message was typically handwritten and personal, and it told you…
-
Last month, the United States Postal Service proposed plans to raise the price of a first class stamp from forty-six to forty-nine cents. The change…
-
Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. However, a host of other…
-
As of this week, residents of Sugar Hill have a very narrow window to pick up stamps and drop off mail. The town’s post office, which had been open three…
-
The changes could shutter 223 postal facilities and save the service $20 billion.