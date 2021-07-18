© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Portugal

  • Retiree Alfredo Silva, 67, wore a skeleton costume to an anti-austerity protest in Lisbon, Portugal, last month.
    National
    Tough Cuts In Portugal May Be Exacting High Toll
    Lauren Frayer
    ,
    Portugal saw a spike in its death rate this winter, mostly among the elderly. The government blames the rise on a nasty flu strain. But critics say austerity measures are at least partly to blame, the result of higher medical fees and transportation costs.
  • A group of young Portuguese protest at Lisbon's Rossio square last month to vent their frustration at grim career prospects amid an acute economic crisis that shows no signs of abating.
    National
    Lack Of Graduates Hampers Portugal's Recovery
    Lauren Frayer
    ,
    Just 28 percent of Portuguese over age 30 have graduated from high school, making Portugal not only Western Europe's poorest country but also its least educated. The EU bailed out Portugal last year, but the low level of graduates complicates efforts to build a modern economy.
  • Protesters against government austerity measures march in front of the Finance Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. The country's debt crisis has prompted Portuguese workers to look to their country's former colonies for jobs.
    National
    Portuguese Seeking Opportunities In Former Colonies
    Sylvia Poggioli
    ,
    Like Greece, Portugal is sinking under the weight of debt, and unemployment is soaring. Unlike Greece, Portugal has former colonies rich in natural resources and in need of labor. Now, Portuguese workers are seeking visas to places such as Angola, a country rich with oil and diamonds.
  • A once-bustling vegetable market in Lisbon is now beyond the reach of many Portuguese — a sign of their country's economic problems.
    National
    Portugal Plays By The Rules, But Economy Slumps
    Sylvia Poggioli
    ,
    The eurozone crisis has focused attention on debt-burdened Greece. Meanwhile, Portugal is seen as the international creditors' poster-child for obediently slashing spending and welfare benefits. But Portugal's national debt continues to grow, and it's mired in recession and unemployment.