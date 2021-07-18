pop culture

-
On today's show:Civics 101: The Office of Presidential Correspondence "The First 'Boss' of Ashbury Park" from producer Amber Edwards. Listen to this story…
-
Top Critics Pick 2015's Unofficial "Song Of The Fall"It's official - 2015's song of the summer is "Cheerleader" by OMI. So now that horse race is over, what about an anthem for Autumn? And how do you even…
-
Television is dead! Long live television! Despite predictions of its demise, a new golden age of tv is hitting its stride. Today, three critics weigh in…
-
Word Of Mouth's Cool Vs. Uncool Quiz With Dan KoisAfter Virginia’s conversation with Slate senior editor Dan Kois about all things cool, we thought it would be helpful to quiz Dan on what is cool and what…
-
In an effort to explore our cultural relationship with computer technology, artist Jeff Thompson watched 20 years worth of Law & Order – a total of 456…
-
Reptiles are not the only source of poison in the real and imagined universe. Fascination with administering deadly serums, gases, and even fungi has…
-
The relatively unknown song "Daylight" by Brooklyn-based band Matt and Kim was featured in a 2009 Bacardi commercial, and by the following year went gold,…
-
Which year would you call the single most important in US cultural history? Try 1993—life before the internet and pop star designer fragrances. The year…
-
A new TV trend has emerged, "hate-watching," or staying true to shows that make you feel a little bit bad about yourself the morning. This year we found…
-
A 2004 poll estimated that thirteen percent of American households keep goldfish. Nearly 500 million are sold each year just to feed other pets. How…