    The Exchange
    Wonderland: How Play Made the Modern World
    Necessity isn't always the mother of invention: some of our most important ideas arise out of moments of playful exploration. We talk with Steven Johnson,…
    Word of Mouth
    Leveling The Playing Field: Digital Games & Children
    In 1983 Ronald Reagan gave a speech at Disney’s Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida extolling his new found understanding of the virtues of video games: “I…
    Word of Mouth
    Have The Works Of Shakespeare Been Played Out?
    For more than four hundred years, the works of William Shakespeare have given us language to describe the human condition. The Bard’s works have been…
    Word of Mouth
    Traumatic Brain Injury Takes The Stage
    The novelist and former television producer Kate Wenner is the writer behind “Make Sure It’s Me,” a play about five Iraq War veterans with Traumatic Brain…
    Word of Mouth
    The Fula From America
    In 1981, playwright, performer and theater company director Carlyle Brown decided on a whim to take a trip to Africa. That launched a journey of…
    Something Wild
    A Body at Play...
    Chris Martin
    We've all seen wildlife documentaries showing young animals—lion cubs, perhaps—wrestling, chasing, pouncing on their siblings. Observe household puppies…