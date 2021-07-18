-
December is the most charitable month of the year, but with more ways to give than ever and an expanding list of causes, how do we decide which…
What do McDonalds hamburgers and NPR underwriting have in common? Ray and Joan Kroc. One, a business tycoon responsible for building a world-wide brand…
We’re taking a look at charitable giving in New Hampshire – from what factors donors should consider, to why Granite Staters give so little.GUESTS: Mary…
Giving Tuesday "Counterbalances Consumption"You’ve no doubt heard about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but today is Giving Tuesday, a program that looks to promote the needs of nonprofit groups,…
Television producer Marcy Carsey has given $20 million to her alma mater, the University of New Hampshire.It’s the second-largest gift in the school’s…
The Politics of PhilanthropyEarlier this year, Melinda Gates of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced an initiative to invest billions of dollars into increasing…
You don't have to have big bucks to join the latest trend in philanthropy. Soup groups around the country let diners pool their money to support deserving local initiatives. In Philadelphia, one dinner raised $225 for a teacher's class project.