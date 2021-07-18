Performances

-
Joe Crookston stopped by our studios to play live on The Folk Show.
Married banjo greats Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn recently visited us to perform live in Studio D for The Folk Show. Check out the video of their…
The bluegrass fusion sextet Rise! recently joined us to perform live in Studio D. Listen to their performance here, and check out the band's Facebook page…
Singer-songwriter Hayley Reardon recently joined us in the NHPR studios to play some tracks from her new album, Wayfindings. At only seventeen years old,…
Meg Hutchinson stopped by to play some tunes from her latest album, Beyond That.Since the release of her Red House Records debut Come Up Full in 2008, she…
Kate's in-studio guests on Sunday were Keith Murphy, Randy Miller, Lydia ievins and Andrea Larson.They are all appearing at the Northern Roots Festival in…
Tom Rush stopped by the NHPR studios to talk with Kate & play live.
Live In Studio: The HardtacksThe Hardtacks brought their Civil War sound to NHPR's studios this past Sunday.
Lotus Wight, Pete Sutherland and Sheesham Crow of The Christmas Revels recently joined Kate to perform live in NHPR's studios.
The Tara Greenblatt Band recently stopped by the NHPR studios to perform live for The Folk Show. Hear the full performance here: