A Manchester man accused of shooting two people during a wedding ceremony earlier this month was arraigned Tuesday on an additional charge after allegedly…
Man Arrested in Pelham Shooting Accused of Assaulting His Public DefenderA Manchester man charged with attempted murder is facing an additional charge after allegedly assaulting his public defender.Dale Holloway was charged…
A Manchester man charged with attempted murder at a Pelham church waived his right to appear before a judge Tuesday and is being held without bail in the…
Police said two people were shot during a wedding at a church in Pelham, N.H., on Saturday morning.Officers rushed to the New England Pentecostal Church…
There are old pinball machines and arcade cabinets littered here and there in dive bars and restaurants all across the country.But have you ever…
Police in New Hampshire are working to find who strung up barbed wire across a neighborhood trail in Pelham.Pelham police say the way the wire was wrapped…
A town in Southern New Hampshire is considering banning 55-and-older housing.Voters in Pelham will decide the issue during a special meeting this…
The Pelham Fire Chief is renewing his call for a ban on a type of controversial fireworks called reloadable mortars. That follows a second accident in his…