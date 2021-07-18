© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Parkinson's Disease

    Word of Mouth
    'Capturing Grace': Documentary Features Parkinson's Patients Learning To Dance
    Taylor Quimby
    ,
    A few years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, writer, producer, and Public Radio host Dave Iverson learned that the Mark Morris Dance Group…
  • Word of Mouth
    Matchmaking for Medical Research
    Dating sites like E-Harmony and Match.com use complex math to bring people together. Now, a project funded by the Michael J. Fox foundation is leveraging…
  • In a study, patients with Parkinson's disease, a progressive nervous-system disorder, had fewer falls after taking up Tai Chi.
    National
    Tai Chi May Help Parkinson's Patients Regain Balance
    Patti Neighmond
    ,
    The ancient Chinese martial art has been shown to benefit older people by maintaining balance and strength. Now, researchers find Tai Chi can also benefit patients who suffer from Parkinson's, a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement and motor control.