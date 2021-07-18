-
A resident of Manchester, Shelly-Anne Storer's drawing on her years of business experience as she tries to relaunch a storefront for her business, a bakery called Wild Orchid.
Overtime: How the Pandemic Gave Jen Legay the Breathing Room to Recenter Herself, Her Family, and Her Priorities.Pile driving can be incredibly demanding, with long days of physical work and commutes across state lines. And so when the pandemic hit, and Jen Legay got laid off, the newfound time was actually refreshing.
Hi! My name is Alli, and I’m the reporter spearheading the Overtime series at NHPR. It’s a bit awkward to write a story where I’m not telling someone…
If you walked into Jessica Aviles’ Campton living room, you’d notice the pieces by local artists and state trail maps, and you'd probably think the family…
Lidia Yen’s schedule necessitates meal prep. Yen, 22, is juggling two jobs, working seven days a week and just graduated from college. This week, she made…
Since she was 19, Sherry Pratt easily hopped from one job to the next. She’s worked in marketing and printing, and her flexibility is a point of pride.Now…
For Valyria Lewis, the music didn’t go away when she wasn’t able to perform in public during the pandemic. She’s always sat at her piano to sing, practice…
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on women. The demands of their homes, their heath and safety and their financial wellbeing have…