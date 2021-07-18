-
Two hundred years ago, Richard Potter was one of the nation’s most famous entertainers, but he’s all but vanished from public memory. So has his…
-
In 1859, a Mrs. H.E. Wilson published a novel at her own expense. The book told the story of a biracial girl named Frado abandoned by her mother to be…
-
Before Nintendo 64, before Playstation, before Wii or Dreamcast or Xbox... there was the Magnavox Odyssey.There’s a TV show from the 1970's called “What’s…
-
New Hampshire Firsts: Did This Granite State Woman Invent Casserole?There’s a story out there… a story you’ll find on dozens, maybe hundreds of websites, about the invention of the casserole: “In 1866, Elmire Jolicoeur, a…
-
In the early 1940s, an inventor from Berlin, New Hampshire, created a container made of refined polyethylene, an odorless, non-toxic plastic. He called…