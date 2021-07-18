-
In May, the small town of Harrisville started to write the next chapter for its energy future. Harrisville voters approved the second community power plan…
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 7 de junio.También puedes escuchar las noticias haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
The Executive Council heard more from Governor Chris Sununu’s nominee to the Public Utilities Commission at a hearing Wednesday. The Public Utilities…
A bill that would transform municipalities’ control of their energy sources will now move forward, after advocates and legislators found agreement on key…
The state Public Utilities Commission says it needs more time to decide on the future of New Hampshire’s energy efficiency programs, meaning no immediate…
A continuación, están las noticias del jueves 6 de Agosto.Las pueden leer o escuchar en el audio.Una nota: lo siguiente es el guion que utilizamos para…
New Hampshire’s utility consumer advocate wants more transparency and public input on plans to lift the state's ban on utility shutoffs this month.In a…
The Executive Council voted unanimously Wednesday to put a top state attorney in charge of the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission.The new PUC chair…
Governor Chris Sununu says he'll nominate the New Hampshire Attorney General's chief of staff, Dianne Martin, to be the next chair of the Public Utilities…
State regulators say they won’t force Eversource to buy more wood-fired energy – at least not while a new state law on the issue is still in dispute at…