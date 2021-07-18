New Hampshire News Round up

-
Recent political events cause turbulence down-ballot for New Hampshire candidates. Seventy percent of the drug deaths confirmed in New Hampshire so far…
-
A special edition of the Friday New Hampshire News Roundup: we review the major stories of the year -- from the midterm elections to the Market Basket…
-
The House voted to send its budget to the state Senate. The governor has unveiled her choice for a new Attorney General. The first Exeter-Hospital…
-
A New Hampshire News RoundupHouse budget writers this week got closer to a final tax-and-spending plan. The Stand-your-Ground debate is stirring up in the legislature. A moratorium…