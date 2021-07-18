-
Fewer students in New Hampshire are attending their neighborhood public school this year, according to new data from the state Department of Education.The…
Governor Chris Sununu established a council through executive order Thursday to coordinate improvements in early childhood care and education. The Council…
Lawmakers are holding up $10 million of a charter school grant from the federal government, citing concerns over how the grant will affect existing public…
The New Hampshire Department of Education is getting $46 million from the federal government to expand public charter schools over the next five years.The…
Shrinking student populations in northern Vermont and New Hampshire are prompting school officials from both states to consider an interstate district…
The U.S. Department of Education is allowing New Hampshire to keep $10 million in unspent federal special education funds - called IDEA grants - but, it…
After news that New Hampshire had over $10 million in unspent federal funds for special education over the last ten years, we take a look at the dynamic…
The State Board of Education is getting public feedback on proposed Learn Everywhere rules that would make it easier for students to get high school…
New Hampshire has approved the state’s first new university in six years - and it’s not your typical college.Signum University offers online classes on…
The test results for New Hampshire schools are in: proficiency in Math and English Language Arts are above the national average in most districts, and…