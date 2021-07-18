New England Snapshot

-
For years, researchers have been studying the pressures on one of Maine’s most-loved birds, the common loon. They’ve looked at shoreline development,...
-
The growing popularity of the farm-to-table movement and a surge of interest in local food is fueling a renewed interest in agriculture. It’s not just...
-
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza held the first in a series of community meetings Monday to discuss the city’s fiscal challenges. Elorza is trying to build...
-
Someone has been using Lego blocks to repair the corner of a crumbling brick building in Boston. Reporter Tovia Smith set out to investigate who this person is and what else he has been up to.
-
Several firms are helping Vermont's small, organic farmers distribute their products outside the state's borders. Buyers in cities like Boston and New York get food they can trace back to the farmer.
-
This time of year, the Appalachian Trail fills up with hikers passing through Vermont and New Hampshire on their way to the endpoint in Maine. Some are...
-
Nova Star Ferry Service to Portland in Question as Officials Consider its FatePORTLAND, Maine - A spokesperson for Nova Scotia's transportation minister says a decision is expected to come sometime this week on the whether to...
-
Innovative New York Theater Company Returns To Rutland's ParamountThis week, Bedlam – recently named one of the best young theater companies in New York City by Backstage.com – will perform two nights at the Paramount...
-
LEWISTON, Maine - Lewiston tenants and grassroots community organizations say three landlords in Lewiston are responsible for some of the city's worst...
-
Salt Alumni Concerned about Maine College of Art MergerPORTLAND, Maine — The Salt Institute for Documentary Studies is in talks with the Maine College of Art on a merger plan that could allow the Portland...