-
The outgoing Director of the Division of Children, Youth and Families says public scrutiny of her agency’s shortcomings could provide opportunities to…
-
New reports commissioned by Governor Maggie Hassan have found state regulators failed to protect residents from abuse and neglect at Lakeview…
-
A beleaguered company accused of neglecting and abusing people with disabilities has sold off most of its programs in New Hampshire.Lakeview…
-
A new state report documents systemic neglect and abuse at a residential facility for people with disabilities in Effingham.Now the state will determine…